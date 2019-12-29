Petrol price drop announced for new year but diesel increases
Motorists will have to pay 9 cents more per litre for diesel and illuminating paraffin will increase by 5 cents per litre.
CAPE TOWN - The petrol price (95 ULP and LRP) is going down by 14 cents a litre on 1 January 2020.
However, the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin are set to rise. Motorists will have to pay 9 cents more per litre for diesel and illuminating paraffin will increase by 5 cents per litre.
The Energy Department made the announcement on Saturday. Fuel prices are adjusted on a monthly basis. They’re informed by current international and local factors.
The department said changes to the fuel price was due to an increase in the Brent Crude oil price and that the rand appreciated, on average, against the US Dollar.
More in Business
-
Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday
-
Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020
-
Rand powers to new five-month high
-
Eskom: There's still a risk of load shedding
-
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image
-
Festive cheer as Eskom says no load shedding for Christmas & Boxing Day
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.