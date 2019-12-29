Limpopo police arrest man for ‘impersonating’ a police officer
Police also found 43 9mm rounds of ammunition and two grenades in the suspect’s possession.
JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old suspect for being in possession of a stolen police firearm, police-issue handcuffs, a police reflector jacket as well as a bulletproof vest.
The suspect was apprehended at about 9pm during a festive season safety operation jointly conducted by police in the Groblersdal Cluster and traffic police along the Loskop/Ntwane road next to the Moutse Magistrates Court.
In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said law enforcement officers conducting a roadblock in the area pulled over a white Volkswagen Polo driven by the suspect.
The vehicle was then searched and police also found 43 9mm rounds of ammunition and two grenades in the suspect’s possession.
Mojapelo said the suspect - who initially resisted arrest - would be profiled to possibly link him with serious crimes that were committed in the area or elsewhere. She said the firearm that was recovered was reported stolen at Dullstroom police station in Mpumalanga in June 2019.
“He will, in addition to the theft of a police firearm, face charges of impersonating a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, Saps bulletproof vest and resisting arrest,” Mojapelo said.
The suspect was expected to appear in the Moutse Magistrates Court soon. Police investigations were also continuing.
More in Local
-
Still no arrests after 7 bodies found next to N12 in Ekurhuleni
-
Bok lock Eben Etzebeth denies allegations of racism, assault in interview
-
Valentino Grootetjie murder: ACDP calls for suspects not to be granted bail
-
Thai navy SEAL who took part in cave rescue dies after year-long infection
-
Eskom: Possibility of load shedding remains as system vulnerable
-
Women take centre stage in protests against gender-based violence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.