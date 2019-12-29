Limpopo police arrest man for ‘impersonating’ a police officer

Police also found 43 9mm rounds of ammunition and two grenades in the suspect’s possession.

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old suspect for being in possession of a stolen police firearm, police-issue handcuffs, a police reflector jacket as well as a bulletproof vest.

The suspect was apprehended at about 9pm during a festive season safety operation jointly conducted by police in the Groblersdal Cluster and traffic police along the Loskop/Ntwane road next to the Moutse Magistrates Court.

In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said law enforcement officers conducting a roadblock in the area pulled over a white Volkswagen Polo driven by the suspect.

Mojapelo said the suspect - who initially resisted arrest - would be profiled to possibly link him with serious crimes that were committed in the area or elsewhere. She said the firearm that was recovered was reported stolen at Dullstroom police station in Mpumalanga in June 2019.

“He will, in addition to the theft of a police firearm, face charges of impersonating a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, Saps bulletproof vest and resisting arrest,” Mojapelo said.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Moutse Magistrates Court soon. Police investigations were also continuing.