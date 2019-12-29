Eskom: Possibility of load shedding remains as system vulnerable

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said no load shedding was expected, despite a 'constrained and vulnerable system'.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans could spend the last Sunday of 2019 without load shedding.

In a statement on Sunday, Eskom said no load shedding was expected, despite a “constrained and vulnerable system”.

“Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity, if necessary, over this period. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains.”

• How to check your load shedding schedule

The power utility said that breakdowns were at 14,547 MW as at 630am on Sunday.

“Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9,500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding.”

Eskom has once again urged its customers to use electricity wisely.

“We continue to urge consumers to reduce demand as a concerted, collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.”

Earlier this month, Eskom announced stage 6 load shedding for the first time. The power company then moved load shedding to stages 4, 2 and 1. Eskom said it implemented stage 6 due to a technical problem at the Medupi power station, which impacted its additional generation supply.