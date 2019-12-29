Ebrahim Rasool launches NGO OneAfrica to fight xenophobia
On Saturday, he celebrated the formation of the body called OneAfrica, geared towards fighting xenophobia.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape premier and ambassador to Washington Ebrahim Rasool is hoping his new NGO will unite Africans.
On Saturday, he celebrated the formation of the body called OneAfrica, geared towards fighting xenophobia.
Rasool said they would work with African communities, governments and businesses to strengthen social and economic cohesion across the continent.
“We are devastated by the violence, the looting and killings done against Africans by South Africans.”
He said OneAfrica hopes to build entrepreneurial 'muscle’ among Africans.
“We want to look at how can we incubate them and graduate them onto a global stage.”
Rasool added they would look into peacekeeping initiatives within townships in South Africa.
“We need to see what we can do in communities before things get volatile.”
