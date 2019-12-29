DA will lose Tshwane in 2020, says ANC

The DA has been given seven days to file review application papers.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane is adamant that the Democratic Alliance (DA) will be removed come the next council meeting in the new year.

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the DA should remain in control, pending the finalisation of a review application and suspended all resolutions taken at a council meeting that removed Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

It also ruled that the case will be treated as a matter of urgency.

The DA approached the High Court after chaotic scenes in the council ahead of a vote to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe.

The ANC’s Kgosi Maepa said: “While the (court) review happens, the council will continue. Council will continue and we can remove the people again on 3 January.”

The DA has been given seven days to file review application papers.