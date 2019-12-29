Bok lock Eben Etzebeth denies allegations of racism, assault in interview
In an interview with a French rugby newspaper, Etzebeth questioned the motives of the individuals accusing him. He said they were pointing the finger at the wrong person.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has denied any truth to claims of racism and assault levelled against him.
_Netwerk24 _ reports Etzebeth opened up with regards to an incident during which he was accused of a racist attack in the West Coast town of Langebaan in August this year.
Two men, Enver Wilsnach and Shiyaad Smith, accused him of attacking them with a firearm. Two other women were also part of the South African Human Rights Commission’s Equality Court case against the rugby player.
Etzebeth stressed he was at the spot where the alleged incident took place but said he said nothing and did nothing wrong.
