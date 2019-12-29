View all in Latest


Bok lock Eben Etzebeth denies allegations of racism, assault in interview

In an interview with a French rugby newspaper, Etzebeth questioned the motives of the individuals accusing him. He said they were pointing the finger at the wrong person.

FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has denied any truth to claims of racism and assault levelled against him.

_Netwerk24 _ reports Etzebeth opened up with regards to an incident during which he was accused of a racist attack in the West Coast town of Langebaan in August this year.

In an interview with a French rugby newspaper, Etzebeth questioned the motives of the individuals accusing him. He said they were pointing the finger at the wrong person.

Two men, Enver Wilsnach and Shiyaad Smith, accused him of attacking them with a firearm. Two other women were also part of the South African Human Rights Commission’s Equality Court case against the rugby player.

Etzebeth stressed he was at the spot where the alleged incident took place but said he said nothing and did nothing wrong.

