Beachgoers urged to be cautious as drownings on the rise

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Beachgoers urged to be cautious as drownings on the rise

The number now stands at 13, with the latest happening last week at Kalk Bay Harbour.

An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Authorities have called on beachgoers to be extra cautious this holiday season.

That’s in the wake of a particularly bad season for drownings.

The number now stands at 13, with the latest happening last week at Kalk Bay Harbour.

Badroodien said Kalk Bay was out of the city’s jurisdiction, but it does deploy lifeguards to the area.

He adds the incident was recorded after the lifeguards had finished their shift for the day.

“It’s fair to say weather conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day kept people away from the coast. We are likely to see an increase of people at beaches and swimming pools in the coming days. Our staff will be there to promote safety.”

Badroodien is also urging parents to supervise their children.

“Do not leave your children unsupervised. When at our beaches, get them tagged through our Identikidz programme.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA