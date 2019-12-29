Beachgoers urged to be cautious as drownings on the rise
The number now stands at 13, with the latest happening last week at Kalk Bay Harbour.
CAPE TOWN – Authorities have called on beachgoers to be extra cautious this holiday season.
That’s in the wake of a particularly bad season for drownings.
Badroodien said Kalk Bay was out of the city’s jurisdiction, but it does deploy lifeguards to the area.
He adds the incident was recorded after the lifeguards had finished their shift for the day.
“It’s fair to say weather conditions on Christmas Day and Boxing Day kept people away from the coast. We are likely to see an increase of people at beaches and swimming pools in the coming days. Our staff will be there to promote safety.”
Badroodien is also urging parents to supervise their children.
“Do not leave your children unsupervised. When at our beaches, get them tagged through our Identikidz programme.”
#CTbeachsafety Mayco member for Safety and Security JP says using the helicopter enables them to monitor areas - in a shorter period as opposed to using a vehicle. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/SmZtwFogYA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
#CTbeachsafety City of Cape Town officials are inspecting beaches along the False Bay coast - with a helicopter.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
It’s a pilot project which the City embarked on at the beginning of this month. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/A5j9R0PhOw
