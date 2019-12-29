ANC staff ‘nervous’ about payment of January salaries after delay
Some employees said they received notifications while others said they were still waiting.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) employees on Sunday said the delay in the payment of their salaries had cost them hefty bank charges and they remained in the dark as to why this happened or if it would happen again.
This after ANC veteran Carl Niehaus took to social media on Christmas Day, saying he did not get paid and was heartbroken. Niehaus said he would fail to celebrate his 60th birthday or visit his daughter who was about to become a mother.
Our #Christmas, spoilt but not destroyed, let love and #comradeship be our salvation. pic.twitter.com/vKM3YyVp4y— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) December 25, 2019
When Eyewitness News contacted Niehaus for comment, he said he wouldn’t speak any further but other staff members told EWN they were paid, although late.
They said, as a result, they failed to honour their monthly commitments like debit orders, which cost them bank charges. The employees – who didn’t want to be named - said they were now nervous about what would happen in January because the party had not communicated why their salaries were delayed.
EWN requested clarification from party spokesperson Pule Mabe who read the messages but didn’t respond.
