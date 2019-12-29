3 men disguised as Uber Eats drivers arrested in CT for armed robbery
Local
Parow police were alerted of a robbery as the trio made off with a man’s car.
CAPE TOWN - Police arrested three men involved in an armed robbery while disguised as Uber Eats drivers on Saturday night.
Parow police were alerted of a robbery as the trio made off with a man’s car.
Officers gave chase and cornered the men at Stellenbosch Arterial after they crashed the vehicle.
Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “One of the suspects pointed a firearm at police and he was subsequently wounded. He is currently under police guard in hospital.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.