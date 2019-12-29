3 men disguised as Uber Eats drivers arrested in CT for armed robbery

Parow police were alerted of a robbery as the trio made off with a man’s car.

CAPE TOWN - Police arrested three men involved in an armed robbery while disguised as Uber Eats drivers on Saturday night.

Officers gave chase and cornered the men at Stellenbosch Arterial after they crashed the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “One of the suspects pointed a firearm at police and he was subsequently wounded. He is currently under police guard in hospital.”