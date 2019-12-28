Woman shot dead, man critical in Umhlanga shooting

Crisis Medical said the two sustained multiple gunshot wounds as they were sitting in their vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – A woman was killed and a man critically injured on Saturday after they were ambushed at Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

“At approximately 13:00 Crisis Medical paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting incident in Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle for a shooting incident. On arrival on the scene, two occupants of a black BMW were found seated in their vehicle having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“A female passenger believed to be approximately thirty years of age was declared deceased on arrival whilst a male driver, aged between thirty and thirty-five years of age was found to be in a critical condition,” Crisis Medical said in a statement.

Paramedics said the survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for the immediate care that he required.”

The motive for the shooting was unknown and police were investigating the incident further.