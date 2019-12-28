Woman shot dead, man critical in Umhlanga shooting

-
Woman shot dead, man critical in Umhlanga shootingLocal
Vaal Dam water levels reach 50% mark - DWSLocal
Hong Kong police arrest 15 in fresh shopping mall protestsWorld
Police can’t beat gang violence without support from communities, says CeleLocal
Operation Okae Molao nets over 700 arrests in 3 daysLocal
Vaal Dam water levels reach 50% mark - DWSLocal
Police can’t beat gang violence without support from communities, says CeleLocal
Operation Okae Molao nets over 700 arrests in 3 daysLocal
SANDF weapons theft: More arrests expectedLocal
Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for SaturdayLocal
Tshwane ANC shocked by court decision allowing Mokgalapa to remain mayorPolitics
Stevens Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor for a little longerPolitics
Shembe Church faction rejects Premier Zikalala’s mediation attemptsLocal
Minister says she wasn't aware of Ntuli sex claims at time of Usaasa appointmentPolitics
Archbishop Makgoba hopes those involved in state capture are tried & convictedPolitics
Motsoaledi: It would be irresponsible to renew Gupta family's passportsPolitics
SELLO LEDIGA: The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFFOpinion
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Behold the age of demagoguery and un-thinkBusiness
Judith February's 2020 wish for Ramaphosa - to sift the truthOpinion
EXPLAINER: Why foreign nationals can’t just leave SAOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Attempts to extradite the Guptas is good news for us allOpinion
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: True reconciliation is not only about social cohesionOpinion
Spotify to suspend political advertising in 2020Business
Rand powers to new five-month highBusiness
Eskom: There's still a risk of load sheddingBusiness
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's imageLifestyle
Festive cheer as Eskom says no load shedding for Christmas & Boxing DayBusiness
EC transport authorities blame SA Express after flight turned back over delayBusiness
'Game of Thrones' extra Andrew Dunbar has diedLifestyle
PowerBall results: Friday, 27 December 2019Lifestyle
Buzzwords for 2019Lifestyle
2019: The year gene therapy came of ageLifestyle
Barcelona's Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest listLifestyle
Charlie Sheen still wanted for 'Dancing With the Stars'Lifestyle
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's imageLifestyle
Prince Philip, 98, misses Christmas Day serviceWorld
Countries implementing about half of WHO recommendationsLifestyle
SANParks instructed to suspend rangers in Nic Dlamini scuffleSport
Man City's title bid in tatters after collapse at WolvesSport
England fight back after relentless South African bowling displaySport
Relentless Liverpool have no time for reflectionSport
Arsenal's Xhaka wants Hertha Berlin move in January - agentSport
Russia challenges WADA doping banSport
CARTOON: Road HazardsLocal
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
Woman shot dead, man critical in Umhlanga shooting
JOHANNESBURG – A woman was killed and a man critically injured on Saturday after they were ambushed at Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.
Crisis Medical said the two sustained multiple gunshot wounds as they were sitting in their vehicle.
“At approximately 13:00 Crisis Medical paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting incident in Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle for a shooting incident. On arrival on the scene, two occupants of a black BMW were found seated in their vehicle having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
“A female passenger believed to be approximately thirty years of age was declared deceased on arrival whilst a male driver, aged between thirty and thirty-five years of age was found to be in a critical condition,” Crisis Medical said in a statement.
Paramedics said the survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was taken to a nearby hospital for the immediate care that he required.”
The motive for the shooting was unknown and police were investigating the incident further.
