Vaal Dam water levels reach 50% mark - DWS

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said recent rains were a step in the right direction amid fears of water scarcity in Gauteng.

FILE: Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN
FILE: Vaal Dam. Picture: EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said on Saturday the Vaal Dam was looking healthier following heavy storms in Mpumalanga, Free State and the North West.

This fed into the dam through river networks and Gauteng’s largest water source stood at 50% full.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the rains were a step in the right direction amid fears of water scarcity in Gauteng.

“This is because of some of the rains that we’ve had over the last few weeks… we are hopeful that the recharge of the Vaal Dam will be a sign of the recovery of the Integrated Vaal River System,” Ratau said.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg was still implementing level one water restrictions - something Joburg Water’s spokesperson Isaac Dhludhlu urged residents to adhere to.

“We would like to remind residents of the city that level one water restrictions are still in place even though the Vaal Dam has improved a little bit. We encourage our residents to continue to use water sparingly to ensure that we are able to provide a sustainable service to all,” he said.

More in Local

