UPDATE: Woman & man shot dead in Umhlanga shooting

Crisis Medical said the two sustained multiple gunshot wounds as they were sitting in their vehicle.

A man and woman were killed on 28 December 2019 after they were ambushed at Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban. Picture: @CrisisMedical/Facebook
A man and woman were killed on 28 December 2019 after they were ambushed at Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban. Picture: @CrisisMedical/Facebook
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – A woman was killed and a man critically injured on Saturday after they were ambushed at Umhlanga Rocks, north of Durban.

Netcare 911 paramedics confirmed to News24 that the man died shortly after arrival at hospital.

Crisis Medical said the two sustained multiple gunshot wounds as they were sitting in their vehicle.

“At approximately 13:00 Crisis Medical paramedics were called to the scene of a shooting incident in Umhlanga Rocks Drive near the Douglas Saunders Circle for a shooting incident. On arrival on the scene, two occupants of a black BMW were found seated in their vehicle having sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“A female passenger believed to be approximately thirty years of age was declared deceased on arrival whilst a male driver, aged between thirty and thirty-five years of age was found to be in a critical condition,” Crisis Medical said in a statement.

Paramedics said the man was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The motive for the shooting was unknown and police were investigating the incident further.

