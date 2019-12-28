SANParks suspends five rangers involved in Nic Dlamini scuffle
Dlamini was injured when Table Mountain National Parks rangers detained him for allegedly failing to pay the entrance fee at the Silvermine section of the park where he was cycling on Friday.
CAPE TOWN – South African National Parks (SANParks) on Saturday said five rangers involved in the altercation that left pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini with a broken arm were placed on precautionary suspension.
Dlamini was injured when Table Mountain National Parks rangers detained him for allegedly failing to pay the entrance fee at the Silvermine section of the park where he was cycling on Friday.
Wtf @TableMountainNP @SANParks @VanHaywood. Someone just broke Nic Dlamini’s arm pic.twitter.com/oYQGiTNUPM— Lawrence Lindeque (@larrymontana) December 27, 2019
SANParks said it was in the process of appointing an independent service provider to conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident.
Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy took to Twitter on Friday, saying she instructed that the rangers involved in the altercation be suspended.
I have just visited @nich_dlamini in hospital and heard first hand his horrible experience. I have instructed @SANParks to suspend all official involved and implement an independent investigation.— Minister of Environment, Forestry & Fisheries 🇿🇦 (@BarbaraCreecy_) December 27, 2019
The NTT Pro Cycling Team said Dlamini was transferred for further specialist consultation together with the team’s medical department.
SANParks’ acting communications head, Rey Thakhuli, said the organisation was taking the matter seriously.
“We wish him a speedy recovery and we will do everything in our power as SANParks to assist him and his family during this time,” he said.
NTT Pro Cycling said SANParks needed to engage with Cape Town’s cycling community to establish a positive relationship going forward. They also wanted the organisation to issue a public apology to both Dlamini and the eyewitness who recorded the incident.
More in Local
-
City of Cape Town deploys helicopter patrols to ensure safety of beachgoers
-
UPDATE: Woman & man shot dead in Umhlanga shooting
-
Vaal Dam water levels reach 50% mark - DWS
-
Police can’t beat gang violence without support from communities, says Cele
-
Operation Okae Molao nets over 700 arrests in 3 days
-
SANDF weapons theft: More arrests expected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.