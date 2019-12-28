SANDF weapons theft: Tears in court as soldiers denied bail

Families of the suspects walked out of the military court in tears, hugging each other as their loved ones were denied bail.

JOHANNESBURG – Twelve soldiers who are facing charges linked to their involvement in the theft of military weapons at an army base in Pretoria have been denied bail.

They appeared in the dock at the Waterkloof military base on charges of theft, negligent loss of weapons and housebreaking.

The soldiers are suspected to be involved in the theft of 19 R4 automatic rifles.

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini explained why they were denied bail: “One of the major reasons was that the investigation is at its infancy and these members are from one unit, so it might be a problem for the investigating officer if they’re all outside.”

The suspects will appear in court again on 3 January.