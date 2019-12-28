SANDF weapons theft: More arrests expected

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

SANDF weapons theft: More arrests expected

Twelve soldiers appeared in court on charges of negligent loss of weapons, theft and housebreaking after 19 R4 automatic rifles were stolen from the army’s arsenal.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said weapons were stolen from its Lyttleton Tek base in Pretoria. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook.
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said weapons were stolen from its Lyttleton Tek base in Pretoria. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it expected more arrests in the military weapons theft case.

Twelve soldiers appeared in court on charges of negligent loss of weapons, theft and housebreaking after 19 R4 automatic rifles were stolen from the army’s arsenal.

The defence force’s spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said: “They had interviews with more than 40 people and nailed it down to the 12 arrested, but there are more arrests expected.”

The suspects were denied bail on the grounds that they could compromise investigations.

Bryan Plaatjies, a lawyer for eleven of the suspects, has criticised the court’s decision to deny the soldiers bail, saying the investigation will take longer than a week to finalise.

“If you know there are other accused out there then don’t jump the gun and make them wait. They get the worst share. I can tell you all that this investigation won’t be concluded in 7 days.”

The next court date has been set for next Friday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA