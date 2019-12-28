Rand powers to new five-month high
At one point, the local currency breached 14.00 to the dollar on Friday, the first time since July.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand has risen to a new five-month high, as investors globally looked to take on risk, targeting emerging markets for their higher yields.
The rand has gained about 5% since mid-December.
Traders say this is despite a raft of data releases showing a weak economy and nationwide blackouts.
Many agree that investors are willing to overlook the negatives and pocket the high yield.
Added to this, analysts see a further pick up in risk appetite early next year, especially with the US Central Bank set to keep lending rates flat or lower them further.
A stronger rand is good news as the Reserve Bank has been concerned about a volatile currency.
There is consensus that this, together with improved inflation, could see the bank drop interest rates in the new year.
