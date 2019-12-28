Police Minister to attend funeral of boy (5) killed by stray bullet in CT

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Police Minister to attend funeral of boy (5) killed by stray bullet in CT

Bheki Cele is attending the funeral this morning of five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie who was playing outside his family’s Drury Court home last Saturday afternoon when a stray bullet hit him.

Lavender Hill activist Lucinda Evans shared pictures of a memorial service held after Valentino Grootetjie was killed by a stray bullet at Drury Court. Picture: Lucinda Evans/facebook.com
Lavender Hill activist Lucinda Evans shared pictures of a memorial service held after Valentino Grootetjie was killed by a stray bullet at Drury Court. Picture: Lucinda Evans/facebook.com
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Lavender Hill residents will be hoping for some direction from the Police Minister on Saturday morning as they bury one of their youngest members.

Bheki Cele is attending the funeral this morning of five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie who was playing outside his family’s Drury Court home last Saturday afternoon when a stray bullet hit him.

Lavender Hill residents have used the incident to call for more police resources in the area.

Scores of people are expected to gather at the Levana Primary School Hall in Lavender Hill to say their last goodbyes Grootetjie.

This community activist, who has asked to remain anonymous, said residents had a bleak Christmas following the boy’s death.

The woman attended proceedings at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday, where two men accused of Grootetjie’s murder made their first appearance.

“When I saw them, I felt like taking a gun and shooting them in front of the magistrate. I’m so angry! It’s not fair for our children to die like this!”

The case against Chadwin Isaacs and Ricardo Hoffmeester has been postponed to 23 January. The pair will remain behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison until then.

The court rejected a request for the accused to be held at Malmesbury prison or Helderstroom prison because they’d apparently received death threats from inmates at Pollsmoor.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA