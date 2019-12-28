Police Minister to attend funeral of boy (5) killed by stray bullet in CT

Bheki Cele is attending the funeral this morning of five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie who was playing outside his family’s Drury Court home last Saturday afternoon when a stray bullet hit him.

CAPE TOWN - Lavender Hill residents will be hoping for some direction from the Police Minister on Saturday morning as they bury one of their youngest members.

Lavender Hill residents have used the incident to call for more police resources in the area.

Scores of people are expected to gather at the Levana Primary School Hall in Lavender Hill to say their last goodbyes Grootetjie.

This community activist, who has asked to remain anonymous, said residents had a bleak Christmas following the boy’s death.

The woman attended proceedings at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday, where two men accused of Grootetjie’s murder made their first appearance.

“When I saw them, I felt like taking a gun and shooting them in front of the magistrate. I’m so angry! It’s not fair for our children to die like this!”

The case against Chadwin Isaacs and Ricardo Hoffmeester has been postponed to 23 January. The pair will remain behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison until then.

The court rejected a request for the accused to be held at Malmesbury prison or Helderstroom prison because they’d apparently received death threats from inmates at Pollsmoor.