Police can’t beat gang violence without support from communities, says Cele

Cele was addressing mourners at the funeral service of slain five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill on Saturday morning.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media on 28 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed the media on 28 November 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
4 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has stressed the importance of community members support to bolster the efficacy of crime-fighting efforts.

Cele was addressing mourners at the funeral service of slain five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill on Saturday morning.

Grootetjie died after being shot inside his parent’s yard in Drury Court last weekend.

Cele echoed the sentiments of some residents that parents are aware of their children’s criminal activities but refuse to report them to authorities.

Cele said community members must join efforts to reduce crime.

“Everyone is calling on communities because it cannot be police alone. The main role needs to be done is that of parents, as the pastor said, ‘I have money in my pocket, but I will not pay for your bail.’”

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato was also present at the funeral and added his voice to calls for more support from the community in the fight against crime.

“The shocking issue for me is the families of the killers. They didn’t report them to the police to admit that their family members were involved.”

Plato and Cele are set to meet in the coming weeks to discuss issues around crime in the Cape Town communities.

