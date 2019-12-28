Parliament: Theft of SANDF weapons an assault on the nation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Parliament: Theft of SANDF weapons an assault on the nation

A number of R4 rifles were stolen from the armoury in what the SANDF has indicated was an inside job.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that weapons have been stolen from its Lyttleton TEK base in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that weapons have been stolen from its Lyttleton TEK base in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The chair of Parliament’s Defence Portfolio Committee has described a theft of arms from the Lyttleton Tek armoury as an assault on the nation.

A number of R4 rifles were stolen from the armoury in what the SANDF has indicated was an inside job.

It’s not the first time arms have been stolen from military bases. In 2015, it happened at Tempe in the Free State. In 2017, arms were stolen from the Simonstown naval base and 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base in Khayelitsha.

Defence portfolio chair Cyril Xaba said: “We are extremely worried about the situation at our bases. They said many times that we must improve security measures and now this has happened again.”

The 12 soldiers charged in connection with the theft of arms at Lyttleton Tek have been denied bail.

They appeared in a military court in Pretoria on Friday on charges of theft, negligent loss of weapons and housebreaking.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA