Parliament: Theft of SANDF weapons an assault on the nation
A number of R4 rifles were stolen from the armoury in what the SANDF has indicated was an inside job.
CAPE TOWN - The chair of Parliament’s Defence Portfolio Committee has described a theft of arms from the Lyttleton Tek armoury as an assault on the nation.
A number of R4 rifles were stolen from the armoury in what the SANDF has indicated was an inside job.
It’s not the first time arms have been stolen from military bases. In 2015, it happened at Tempe in the Free State. In 2017, arms were stolen from the Simonstown naval base and 9 South African Infantry Battalion Base in Khayelitsha.
Defence portfolio chair Cyril Xaba said: “We are extremely worried about the situation at our bases. They said many times that we must improve security measures and now this has happened again.”
The 12 soldiers charged in connection with the theft of arms at Lyttleton Tek have been denied bail.
They appeared in a military court in Pretoria on Friday on charges of theft, negligent loss of weapons and housebreaking.
More in Local
-
Police Minister to attend funeral of boy (5) killed by stray bullet in CT
-
Police seek help to identify 7 bodies found dumped next to N12 Highway
-
We might be turning the tide against crime, says Cele as Cape murder rate drops
-
After Christmas Day fire, Masiphumelele residents to rebuild
-
Meghan Cremer murder accused back in court in January
-
Rand powers to new five-month high
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.