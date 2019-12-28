Operation Okae Molao nets over 700 arrests in 3 days

At least 193 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni, 148 in the West Rand, 188 in Tshwane, 47 in Sedibeng and 129 in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested more than 700 suspects for several crimes during Operation Okae Molao in the last three days.

At least 193 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni, 148 in the West Rand, 188 in Tshwane, 47 in Sedibeng and 129 in Johannesburg.

The suspects will be charged with crimes including possession of illegal firearms, murder, business robberies and rape.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said: “The operation and festive season operations continue to yield positive results. Operations will be intensified as we get closer to the new year and the end of year celebrations.”