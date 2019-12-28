Meghan Cremer murder accused back in court in January
The men were arrested shortly after Cremer’s body was found at a sand mine in Philippi in August.
CAPE TOWN - The three men accused of murdering Meghan Cremer will remain behind bars.
Their bail bids were rejected in the Athlone Magistrates Court on Friday.
Shiraaz Jaftha, Jeremy Sias, and Charles Daniels are due back in the dock at the Athlone Magistrates Court on 27 January 2020.
The court found it would not be in the interest of justice to grant the trio bail.
The men earlier this year abandoned their bail bids but recently changed their minds and opted to apply to be released.
They submitted affidavits to the court last week, hoping to prove there were exceptional circumstances to support their release on bail.
Sias faces charges of murder, armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and theft of a motor vehicle.
He claims after he was taken into custody, he’d been beaten by police for days before he involuntarily provided them with a statement.
Daniels and Jaftha face charges of vehicle theft and defeating the ends of justice.
