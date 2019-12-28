Help is on the way for KZN thunderstorm victims
Officials will visit the uMzimkhulu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ubuhlebezwe local municipalities, which were mostly affected.
DURBAN - Senior government officials are expected to visit the Harry Gwala District Municipality on Saturday after the area was severely affected by thunderstorms.
More than 300 shacks were destroyed on Christmas Eve.
Officials are expected to handover interim relief to families affected by the severe storms on Christmas Eve.
Cooperative Governance spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila said: “The much-needed relief will include food and blankets. Some of them lost crucial documents, like IDs, so the departments will ensure that these documents are reissued to them.”
Mzila said government mobilised support from non-profit organisations and private donors to assist victims in the area.
Other areas that have been recently affected by the bad weather conditions in the province include Ulundi, Msinga and Ndwedwe.
In Ulundi, 20-year-old Musawenkosi Zulu was killed on Christmas Day after severe storms in the area.
On Thursday, 54 homes were destroyed by severe storms in Msinga while 30 homes were flattened by strong winds in the Ndwedwe area.
