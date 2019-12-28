View all in Latest
Gauteng govt warns public of illegal initiation schools

This is in the wake of yet another life lost on Christmas Day at a bogus circumcision school in Crown Mines, in southern Johannesburg.

FILE: A picture taken on 20 November 2009 of young boys from the Xhosa tribe attending a traditional initiation school in Libode in the Eastern Cape Province. Picture: AFP
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has warned the public against illegal initiation schools.

This is in the wake of yet another life lost on Christmas Day at a bogus circumcision school in Crown Mines, in southern Johannesburg.

This is the second death in the province in the past few days, linked to initiation schools.

Another young man died in Lenasia after he was found with injuries.

More than 25 young men have died in this initiation season.

The provincial Health Department’s Kwara Kekana said: “The Gauteng Department of Health is urging communities to be alert with regards to taking young men to bogus initiation schools. The department is available to help communities seeking circumcision in Gauteng.”

