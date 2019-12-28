Gauteng govt warns public of illegal initiation schools
This is in the wake of yet another life lost on Christmas Day at a bogus circumcision school in Crown Mines, in southern Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has warned the public against illegal initiation schools.
This is the second death in the province in the past few days, linked to initiation schools.
Another young man died in Lenasia after he was found with injuries.
More than 25 young men have died in this initiation season.
The provincial Health Department’s Kwara Kekana said: “The Gauteng Department of Health is urging communities to be alert with regards to taking young men to bogus initiation schools. The department is available to help communities seeking circumcision in Gauteng.”
