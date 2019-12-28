Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday

In a statement, the power utility urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

CAPE TOWN – Eskom said it expected no load shedding on Saturday, following a drop in demand during the holiday period and the return of some generating units to service.

“We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable, the possibility of load shedding remains.”

Eskom said breakdowns were at 12,535MW on Saturday morning.

“Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity, if necessary, over this period.”