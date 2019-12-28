Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday

In a statement, the power utility urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Eskom said it expected no load shedding on Saturday, following a drop in demand during the holiday period and the return of some generating units to service.

In a statement, the power utility urged South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.

“We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable, the possibility of load shedding remains.”

• How to check your load shedding schedule

Eskom said breakdowns were at 12,535MW on Saturday morning.

“Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity, if necessary, over this period.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA