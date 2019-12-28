City of Cape Town deploys helicopter patrols to ensure safety of beachgoers

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

City of Cape Town deploys helicopter patrols to ensure safety of beachgoers

On Saturday, MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith and staff inspected beaches along the False Bay coast.

The City of Cape Town bolstered its resources this festive season to ensure the safety of beachgoers by using a helicopter to conduct patrols at various beaches. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The City of Cape Town bolstered its resources this festive season to ensure the safety of beachgoers by using a helicopter to conduct patrols at various beaches. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With increasing visitors and residents heading to beaches during the festive season, the City of Cape Town has bolstered its resources to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

On Saturday, MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith and staff inspected beaches along the False Bay coast in a helicopter. It’s a pilot project which the city embarked on at the beginning of December.

Officials from the city visited various beaches including Muizenberg, Strandfontein, Mnandi, and Strand using the helicopter.

Beachgoers were seen in the water, others on the sand with picnic baskets and umbrellas under the watchful eye of lifeguards and safety volunteers.

Metro police and law enforcement officers were also on the roads leading to beaches conducting stops and searches.

Smith said using the helicopter enabled them to monitor areas in a shorter period as opposed to using a vehicle.

“We contracted the helicopter for some hours over the festive season to be able to go out and respond to incidents on the ground. We were able to respond to several incidents almost every day that we were out; we’ve actually found the helicopter to be extremely useful,” he said.

He added that there were three different routes they would be covering until January.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA