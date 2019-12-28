City of Cape Town deploys helicopter patrols to ensure safety of beachgoers
On Saturday, MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith and staff inspected beaches along the False Bay coast.
CAPE TOWN - With increasing visitors and residents heading to beaches during the festive season, the City of Cape Town has bolstered its resources to ensure the safety of beachgoers.
On Saturday, MMC for Safety and Security JP Smith and staff inspected beaches along the False Bay coast in a helicopter. It’s a pilot project which the city embarked on at the beginning of December.
Officials from the city visited various beaches including Muizenberg, Strandfontein, Mnandi, and Strand using the helicopter.
#CTbeachsafety Beachgoers are in the water, others on the sand relaxing in Cape Town. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ygECnOLgg9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
Beachgoers were seen in the water, others on the sand with picnic baskets and umbrellas under the watchful eye of lifeguards and safety volunteers.
Metro police and law enforcement officers were also on the roads leading to beaches conducting stops and searches.
Smith said using the helicopter enabled them to monitor areas in a shorter period as opposed to using a vehicle.
“We contracted the helicopter for some hours over the festive season to be able to go out and respond to incidents on the ground. We were able to respond to several incidents almost every day that we were out; we’ve actually found the helicopter to be extremely useful,” he said.
He added that there were three different routes they would be covering until January.
More in Local
-
Woman shot dead, man critical in Umhlanga shooting
-
Vaal Dam water levels reach 50% mark - DWS
-
Police can’t beat gang violence without support from communities, says Cele
-
Operation Okae Molao nets over 700 arrests in 3 days
-
SANDF weapons theft: More arrests expected
-
Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.