Cele joins Cape community as child killed in gang crossfire laid to rest
Minister Cele sat in the front row at the Levana Primary School Hall in Lavender Hill, where community members gathered to remember little Valentino Grootetjie.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has joined Lavender Hill residents as they lay a five-year-old gang crossfire victim to rest.
Cele sat in the front row at the Levana Primary School Hall in Lavender Hill, where community members gathered to remember little Valentino Grootetjie.
#ValentinoGrootetjie Police Minister Bheki Cele urges Lavender Hill residents to play their part in reducing crime in the community. KB pic.twitter.com/AJ8jKk2oCT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
The child was playing outside his family’s Drury Court home last Saturday afternoon when a stray bullet hit him.
A large image of Grootetjie’s funeral programme was projected on the white wall behind the preachers.
Residents attending the funeral said sporadic gun violence in the community had reached a crisis point.
“The gangsters won’t shoot now because the police are here. They should be here at all times, so that this won’t happen.”
Another resident, a former gang member, added: “Especially for this area, it’s heartbreaking. I was in gangsterism, it’s like a deep hole. God saved me from it. All these ministers… what are they doing here today?”
The police’s anti-gang unit arrested two suspects in connection with the killing on Monday.
The duo appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday and will remain behind bars at Pollsmoor Prison until their next court appearance 23 January.
#ValentinoGrootetjie Community activist Lucinda Evans says “we have absent fathers and we have mothers who are protecting their children who are murderers”. KB pic.twitter.com/NoTw9dkJ70— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 28, 2019
More in Local
-
Eskom: System vulnerable but no load shedding for Saturday
-
Help is on the way for KZN thunderstorm victims
-
Gauteng govt warns public of illegal initiation schools
-
Police Minister to attend funeral of boy (5) killed by stray bullet in CT
-
Parliament: Theft of SANDF weapons an assault on the nation
-
Police seek help to identify 7 bodies found dumped next to N12 Highway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.