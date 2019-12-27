Valentino Grootetjie’s murder accused to appear in court
Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed while playing in his yard this past Saturday and police arrested the suspects on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a five-year-old boy from Lavender Hill are expected in the Wynberg Magistrates CourT on Friday.
Valentino Grootetjie was shot and killed while playing in his yard this past Saturday and the police's Anti-Gang Unit arrested the suspects on Monday.
Grootetjie's memorial service was held on Thursday night and he will be laid to rest on Saturday.
The distraught family is having to deal with two funerals in two weeks as the five-year-old’s great-grandfather was buried just a week before the boy’s killing.
CapeTalk listeners and other Capetonians this week united to raise funds for the little boy to have a dignified funeral.
The Steenberg community policing forum's Gavin Walburgh said: “These guys are known for doing what they’ve done and the only information we have is that they’re possibly linked to other crimes as well. We don’t want them to get bail.”
_LISTEN: Funeral arrangements for Valentino Grootetjie _
