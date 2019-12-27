Tshwane ANC shocked by court decision allowing Mokgalapa to remain mayor
The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane said it was shocked by Friday's High Court ruling allowing Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe to remain in their positions while the case was being considered on an urgent basis.
The pair were removed from their positions in a vote of no confidence earlier this month.
Today's judgment means that Mokgalpa and Mathebe will remain in their positions, for now, pending a full review application.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) took the matter to the High Court earlier this month after chaotic scenes played out in the council ahead of a vote to remove the pair.
The ANC's Kgosi Maepa: "What is surprising is that the judge has allowed a review application without a review application being submitted, which is shocking. So you are saying that we must look at applications for new students but there are no parents who have applied."
