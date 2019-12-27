Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini hospitalised after scuffle with ranger
A video emerged this afternoon showing Dlamini being pushed by what looks like a Table Mountain park ranger.
CAPE TOWN - One of South Africa's best cyclists is in a Cape Town hospital after a scuffle with a Table Mountain park ranger.
Nic Dlamini is a professional cyclist and Laureus Sports award nominee.
He was being assessed in hospital following an incident on Table Mountain on Friday morning.
A video emerged on Friday afternoon showing Dlamini being pushed by what looks like a Table Mountain park ranger.
Wtf @TableMountainNP @SANParks @VanHaywood. Someone just broke Nic Dlamini’s arm pic.twitter.com/oYQGiTNUPM— Lawrence Lindeque (@larrymontana) December 27, 2019
In the video, the man is seen shoving Dlamini, who's dressed in cycling gear, into the back of the vehicle. One ranger approaches the person filming the incident, demanding to know who gave him permission to record.
Initial reports suggested Dlamini's arm was broken in the scuffle. But a spokesperson for his team, NTT Pro Cycling, has told Eyewitness News that the extent of his injuries was under assessment at this stage.
They said they were aware of the video and would provide an update with regard to the incident.
For its part, SANParks said it's begun an investigation into the incident.
