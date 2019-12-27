Stolen weapons still missing - SANDF
Pikkie Greef from defence union Sandu earlier said the weapons were recovered in Hammanskraal but the SANDF's Simphiwe Dlamini said that was not true.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said that the weapons stolen from the Lyttleton TEK base in a crime that came to light this week were still missing.
It's believed that 19 R4 rifles were among the weapons of war stolen from the Pretoria base in what the defence force said was an inside job.
However, the union said that investigations suggested the weapons were stolen over a period of at least 80 days.
It's also now emerged that 12 suspects are appearing in the Thaba Tshwane military court on Friday afternoon where they're applying for bail.
They consist of 3 lieutenants, 1 captain and 8 non-commissioned officers.
Earlier it was reported that 11 suspects were handcuffed.
Family members, colleagues and lawyers representing the accused have gathered at the Waterkloof military base for the court proceedings.
