Stolen SANDF weapons recovered, number of arrests made - army union

On Monday, 19 R4 rifles were taken from an army base in Lyttelton, Pretoria, causing an outcry.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said weapons were stolen from its Lyttleton Tek base in Pretoria. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook.
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said weapons were stolen from its Lyttleton Tek base in Pretoria. Picture: Intelligence Bureau SA/Facebook.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Union said the military weapons stolen from an army base in Lyttelton, Pretoria, have now been found.

On Monday, 19 R4 rifles were taken from the base causing an outcry.

However, Sandu's Pikkie Greeff said the rifles have been found at a house in Hammanskraal North, in Pretoria.

Earlier, it was suspected that the theft was an inside job.

Greeff said there have been a number of arrests.

