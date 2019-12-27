Stolen SANDF weapons recovered, number of arrests made - army union

On Monday, 19 R4 rifles were taken from an army base in Lyttelton, Pretoria, causing an outcry.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Union said the military weapons stolen from an army base in Lyttelton, Pretoria, have now been found.

However, Sandu's Pikkie Greeff said the rifles have been found at a house in Hammanskraal North, in Pretoria.

Earlier, it was suspected that the theft was an inside job.

Greeff said there have been a number of arrests.