Stevens Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor for a little longer

On Friday, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the matter involving the motions of no confidence in Mokgalapa and Mathebe would be heard as a matter of urgency.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) approached the court after Mokgalapa and Mathebe were voted out, claiming the processes the council followed were flawed. The vote was taken after Mokgalapa was embroiled in a controversy involving an audio clip alleged to be of sexual nature. The Economic Freedom Fighters declined to support the DA in retaining them, voting instead to remove the pair.

In Friday's judgment, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that all decisions made on 5 December at the council sitting - including Mokgalapa and Mathebe's removals - were to be set aside pending the outcome of the urgent review into the proceedings.

On 6 December, the High Court in Pretoria suspended the passing of motions of no confidence in Mokgalapa and council Mathebe, pending the urgent court application.

Costs for the case will be determined later.