Seven bodies found next to N12 in Ekurhuleni
Emergency services say while six of the discovered bodies had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body, one was burnt.
JOHANNESBURG - Bodies of seven people have been found dumped next to the N12 freeway at the Putfontein off-ramp in Ekurhuleni.
Emergency services say while six of the discovered bodies had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper body, one was burnt.
The area is known for infighting between illegal miners, but the exact circumstances of their deaths hasn't been determined.
Emergency services say they had their hands full until the early hours of Friday morning trying to determine how the seven bodies ended up on the side of the freeway.
Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said all the six bodies had upper body trauma, while one was completely charred.
“We identified the seven bodies, all of them with upper body trauma – head and chest injuries and we’re not sure it that was deep lacerations or gunshot wounds.”
There have been suggestions on social media networks that the deceased could have been illegal miners, but law enforcement authorities could not confirm this.
Ntladi said they were alerted to the bodies when a passerby phoned the police.
More in Local
-
Cele also suspects weapons’ theft at SANDF base was an inside job
-
Martial scores twice as United crush Newcastle
-
Maile welcomes arrest of bogus initiation school operators in Gauteng
-
More sexual allegations against Newyear Ntuli emerge
-
Gauteng hospitals deliver 390 babies on Christmas Day
-
Shembe Church faction rejects Premier Zikalala’s mediation attempts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.