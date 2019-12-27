SANDF weapons stolen ‘over a period of about 80 days’
This is despite the theft of those 19 R4 rifles only being discovered and reported on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Union said investigations suggest the weapons stolen at the Lyttleton military base in Pretoria were taken over a period of at least 80 days.
Eleven suspects will appear in the Thaba Tshwane Military Court to apply for bail on Friday afternoon in connection with the theft.
Sandu general secretary Pikkie Greeff said the union was representing nine of the suspects but many were arrested only because they were on duty on the day the theft was discovered.
“The evidence now suggests these weapons were smuggled out over a period of time, at least 80 days, and for a long time of that period, the person who was in charge of that weapons store was on leave as well.”
