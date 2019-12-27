Ravensmead family wants justice after woman murdered
Adelaide Hess and a friend were shot and killed in Eureka Estate on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The family of a woman who was murdered in Ravensmead, Cape Town, on Christmas Day said they wanted justice.
Adelaide Hess and a friend were shot and killed in Eureka Estate on Wednesday morning.
No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
The 56-year-old was fetching her grandchild from her friend's house when both were gunned down.
On Christmas Day, this bereaved family battled to make sense of what happened.
Hess's niece Paurcher Swartland told Eyewitness News she'd been ironing her daughter's outfit when she heard shots.
Little did she know, her aunt was murdered at that time.
“I couldn’t believe it. How can a man shoot a woman on Christmas Day?”
Swartland said those responsible should be found and prosecuted.
“I just want the police to find the killers because they’re shooting everyone and it’s not right.”
