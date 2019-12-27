Racist Vicki Momberg released from jail - report
Her lawyer has confirmed her release to Netwerk24 but said he was not sure of the reasoning behind the decision.
JOHANNESBURG - It's being reported that convicted racist Vicki Momberg is now a free woman after she was released from Sun City prison in Johannesburg.
Momberg was re-arrested in November after she failed to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in August.
The former real estate agent was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria after she called a black police officer the K-word 48 times when he came to her aid following a smash-and-grab incident in 2016.
The rant was captured in a video that went viral on social media, sparking outrage across the country.
Momberg was later sentenced to two years in jail, with an additional one year suspended in March 2018.
