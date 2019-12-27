NTT Pro Cycling wants action against rangers over Nic Dlamini incident
The pro cyclist has been transferred to another hospital in Cape Town for specialist care after fracturing his left humerus during the altercation, which was caught on camera.
JOHANNESBURG - NTT Pro Cycling is calling on SANParks to implement immediate disciplinary procedures against its rangers who were involved in a scuffle with Nicholas Dlamini that's left him with a broken arm.
It also wants a full explanation around why the professional cyclist was handled so violently over what appears to have been a petty permit violation at the Table Mountain National Park's Silvermine section on Friday morning.
The pro cyclist has been transferred to another hospital in Cape Town for specialist care after fracturing his left humerus during the altercation, which was caught on camera.
Wtf @TableMountainNP @SANParks @VanHaywood. Someone just broke Nic Dlamini’s arm pic.twitter.com/oYQGiTNUPM— Lawrence Lindeque (@larrymontana) December 27, 2019
Team principal of NTT Pro Cycling Doug Ryder: "To watch a young I know so well in unnecessary distress makes me feel sick, to be honest. The way in which he was treated is simply not acceptable and I look forward to those involved brought to full account."
Meanwhile, SANParks has wished Nic Dlamini a speedy recovery after the incident.
SANParks' Ray Tlakudi said that they're trying to establish the facts.
"We heard that he entered gate 1 of the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without paying the conservation fee. The rangers were then made aware of the situation and on approaching him, he became quite aggressive. They tried to arrest him and get him into the bakkie. But we only have the rangers' side of the story and we'll wait for him to recover to get his side of the story as well."
Here is the full statement issued by @TableMountainNP regarding the incident with @nich_dlamini pic.twitter.com/LbosgGCXZe— Bicycling SA (@Bicycling_SA) December 27, 2019
More in Local
-
EWN's Pictures of 2019
-
KZN ANC denies trying to capture Nazareth Baptist Church for political reasons
-
Bail denied to 3 men implicated in Meghan Cremer's murder
-
Racist Vicki Momberg released from jail - report
-
Man critical after being shot multiple times in Westville
-
Nic Dlamini was aggressive with rangers, says SANParks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.