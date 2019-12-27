NTT Pro Cycling wants action against rangers over Nic Dlamini incident

The pro cyclist has been transferred to another hospital in Cape Town for specialist care after fracturing his left humerus during the altercation, which was caught on camera.

JOHANNESBURG - NTT Pro Cycling is calling on SANParks to implement immediate disciplinary procedures against its rangers who were involved in a scuffle with Nicholas Dlamini that's left him with a broken arm.

It also wants a full explanation around why the professional cyclist was handled so violently over what appears to have been a petty permit violation at the Table Mountain National Park's Silvermine section on Friday morning.

Team principal of NTT Pro Cycling Doug Ryder: "To watch a young I know so well in unnecessary distress makes me feel sick, to be honest. The way in which he was treated is simply not acceptable and I look forward to those involved brought to full account."

Meanwhile, SANParks has wished Nic Dlamini a speedy recovery after the incident.

SANParks' Ray Tlakudi said that they're trying to establish the facts.

"We heard that he entered gate 1 of the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without paying the conservation fee. The rangers were then made aware of the situation and on approaching him, he became quite aggressive. They tried to arrest him and get him into the bakkie. But we only have the rangers' side of the story and we'll wait for him to recover to get his side of the story as well."