Nic Dlamini was aggressive with rangers, says SANParks

Professional cyclist Nic Dlamini was injured in a scuffle with a Table Mountain park ranger on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks has wished top South African cyclist Nic Dlamini a speedy recovery after he was injured in a scuffle with a Table Mountain park ranger.

Dlamini is a professional cyclist and Laureus Sports award nominee.

He's being assessed in hospital following an incident on Table Mountain on Friday morning.

A video of the altercation has gone viral.

SANParks' Ray Tlakudi said that they're trying to establish the facts.

"We heard that he entered gate 1 of the Silvermine section of Table Mountain National Park without paying the conservation fee. The rangers were then made aware of the situation and on approaching him, he became quite aggressive. They tried to arrest him and get him into the bakkie. But we only have the rangers' side of the story and we'll wait for him to recover to get his side of the story as well."