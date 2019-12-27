View all in Latest
More sexual allegations against Newyear Ntuli emerge

This after Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams reversed Ntuli's appointment as administrator for the Universal Service Access Agency of South Africa less than a week after she announced it.

Former South African Post Office executive Newyear Ntuli. Picture: Facebook.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - More former and current Post Office employees are coming forward to disclose their ordeals under the tenure of Newyear Ntuli as an IT executive.

This after Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams reversed Ntuli's appointment as administrator for the Universal Service Access Agency of South Africa (Usaasa) less than a week after she announced it.

His former colleagues told Eyewitness News that he left after they accused him of sexual misconduct but he maintains he resigned.

The Post Office said it could not provide details of Ntuli's departure as he no longer worked there.

One woman said Ntuli told her if she slept with him, she would get a position while another said HR told her short dresses were the reason for her harassment and that she must stop wearing them.

Ndabeni-Abrahams reversed Ntuli's appointment when **EWN **made inquiries into the allegations.

The former Post Office executive said he accepted the minister's decision but he was seeking legal counsel on the allegations and he would not comment on them.

