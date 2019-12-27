Man critical after being shot multiple times in Westville

Paramedics said that the victim was shot on Friday aftrernoon. A light motor vehicle was also found in the middle of the road riddled with bullet holes.

JOHANNESBURG - A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times in Buckingham Terrance in Westville.

Paramedics said that the victim was shot on Friday aftrernoon. A light motor vehicle was also found in the middle of the road riddled with bullet holes.

ER24's Russel Meiring: "Assesments show that a man believed to be in his 30s sustained gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition. The man was treated for his injuries with advanced life support intervention before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known."