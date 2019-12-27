Man critical after being shot multiple times in Westville

-
Man critical after being shot multiple times in WestvilleLocal
-
Nic Dlamini was aggressive with rangers, says SANParksLocal
-
Tshwane ANC shocked by court decision allowing Mokgalapa to remain mayorPolitics
-
Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini hospitalised after scuffle with rangerLocal
-
Stolen weapons still missing - SANDFLocal
-
Alert issued as severe thunderstorms expected over parts of SALocal
-
Nic Dlamini was aggressive with rangers, says SANParksLocal
-
Tshwane ANC shocked by court decision allowing Mokgalapa to remain mayorPolitics
-
Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini hospitalised after scuffle with rangerLocal
-
Stolen weapons still missing - SANDFLocal
-
Alert issued as severe thunderstorms expected over parts of SALocal
-
Hundreds left homeless in KZN as storms wreak havocLocal
Popular Topics
-
Stevens Mokgalapa remains Tshwane mayor for a little longerPolitics
-
Shembe Church faction rejects Premier Zikalala’s mediation attemptsLocal
-
Minister says she wasn't aware of Ntuli sex claims at time of Usaasa appointmentPolitics
-
Archbishop Makgoba hopes those involved in state capture are tried & convictedPolitics
-
Motsoaledi: It would be irresponsible to renew Gupta family's passportsPolitics
-
DA says theft of arms from SANDF military base is ‘embarrassing’Politics
Popular Topics
-
SELLO LEDIGA: The EFF is Malema and Malema is the EFFOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Behold the age of demagoguery and un-thinkBusiness
-
Judith February's 2020 wish for Ramaphosa - to sift the truthOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why foreign nationals can’t just leave SAOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Attempts to extradite the Guptas is good news for us allOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: True reconciliation is not only about social cohesionOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's imageLifestyle
-
Festive cheer as Eskom says no load shedding for Christmas & Boxing DayBusiness
-
EC transport authorities blame SA Express after flight turned back over delayBusiness
-
SA Express flight turned away from Mthatha Airport for late arrivalLocal
-
Bright Christmas for Balfour residents as Eskom restores powerBusiness
-
Power grid still vulnerable but no load shedding expected - EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
2019: The year gene therapy came of age
-
Barcelona's Suarez renews wedding vows, with Messi on guest listLifestyle
-
Charlie Sheen still wanted for 'Dancing With the Stars'Lifestyle
-
Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's imageLifestyle
-
Prince Philip, 98, misses Christmas Day serviceWorld
-
Countries implementing about half of WHO recommendationsLifestyle
-
Cost of UK royals back in spotlight after Queen's year to forgetWorld
-
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on New Year's DayWorld
-
Merrily on high: US astronauts help track Santa's delivery routeLifestyle
-
CARTOON: The New Spirit of ChristmasLifestyle
-
Arsenal's Xhaka wants Hertha Berlin move in January - agentSport
-
Russia challenges WADA doping banSport
-
'I'm not Bakkies!' warns Toulon's new recruit EtzebethSport
-
England openers fall cheaplySport
-
NZ lose early wickets as Australia take charge of second TestSport
-
Aubameyang goal earns Arteta's Arsenal draw at BournemouthSport
CARTOON: The New Spirit of Christmas
-
CARTOON: Road HazardsLocal
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
- Fri
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
Man critical after being shot multiple times in Westville
Paramedics said that the victim was shot on Friday aftrernoon. A light motor vehicle was also found in the middle of the road riddled with bullet holes.
JOHANNESBURG - A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times in Buckingham Terrance in Westville.
Paramedics said that the victim was shot on Friday aftrernoon. A light motor vehicle was also found in the middle of the road riddled with bullet holes.
ER24's Russel Meiring: "Assesments show that a man believed to be in his 30s sustained gunshot wounds and was in a critical condition. The man was treated for his injuries with advanced life support intervention before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known."
Timeline
More in Local
-
Nic Dlamini was aggressive with rangers, says SANParks0 minutes ago
-
Tshwane ANC shocked by court decision allowing Mokgalapa to remain mayorone minute ago
-
Top SA cyclist Nic Dlamini hospitalised after scuffle with ranger43 minutes ago
-
Stolen weapons still missing - SANDF0 minutes ago
-
Alert issued as severe thunderstorms expected over parts of SA0 minutes ago
-
Hundreds left homeless in KZN as storms wreak havoc15 minutes ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.