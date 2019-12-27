Maile welcomes arrest of bogus initiation school operators in Gauteng
This follows the deaths of two young initiates in the south of Johannesburg in less than a week.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile has hailed police officials following the arrest of bogus initiation school operators in the province.
Maile called for the swift action by law enforcement agencies and government against those responsible for the unwarranted deaths.
“We want to send our condolences to the families of the deceased; we know this is a difficult time for them and we regret what has happened. We will work hard with the relevant authorities to prevent this from happening in the future.”
Earlier, illegal initiation schools were closed down in the Vaal and more than 20 young people were rescued.
At least 25 initiates have died nationwide.
