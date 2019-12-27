Maile welcomes arrest of bogus initiation school operators in Gauteng

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
Go

Maile welcomes arrest of bogus initiation school operators in Gauteng

This follows the deaths of two young initiates in the south of Johannesburg in less than a week.

FILE: An illegal initiation school in Gauteng was destroyed by police during raid to save students from harm. Picture: EWN.
FILE: An illegal initiation school in Gauteng was destroyed by police during raid to save students from harm. Picture: EWN.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng’s Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Lebogang Maile has hailed police officials following the arrest of bogus initiation school operators in the province.

This follows the deaths of two young initiates in the south of Johannesburg in less than a week.

Maile called for the swift action by law enforcement agencies and government against those responsible for the unwarranted deaths.

“We want to send our condolences to the families of the deceased; we know this is a difficult time for them and we regret what has happened. We will work hard with the relevant authorities to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Earlier, illegal initiation schools were closed down in the Vaal and more than 20 young people were rescued.

At least 25 initiates have died nationwide.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA