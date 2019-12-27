Hundreds left homeless in KZN as storms wreak havoc

The provincial Cooperative Governance Department said that since January, more than 200 lives have been lost due to weather-related incidents.

DURBAN - Inclement weather conditions continue to wreak havoc in KwaZulu-Natal where two people have reportedly been killed and hundreds of houses have been destroyed.

On Christmas Eve, severe thunderstorms hit the KZN South Coast and destroyed over 300 houses in the Harry Gwala District.

On Christmas Day, the northern part of the province was hit by powerful storms that claimed the life of 20-year-old Musawenkosi Zulu in the Ulundi area.

The Department of Cooperative Governance’s Senzelwe Mzila: "Yesterday, in the Msinga Municipality there was an incident with one fatality as a result of a lightning strike."

Mzila said on Thursday that 54 houses were destroyed by severe thunderstorms in Msinga while 30 homes were flattened by strong winds in the Ndedwe area.

Mzila has called for caution on Friday, with harsh weather conditions expected in several areas including the provincial economic hub eThekwini.