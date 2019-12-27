Families vow to retrieve bodies from Lily mine despite arrest threats

The operation began on Monday, with family members and co-workers going underground to assess the situation.

JOHANNESBURG - The families of the three miners who were trapped when the ground caved in at the Lily mine near Barberton in 2016 said that they would continue with efforts to retrieve the bodies of their loved ones despite threats of arrest by police.

Workers and family members had been camping there with the hope that the mine would speed up the process of recovering the bodies.

The rescue operation was halted by the mine, citing a lack of funds.

Leader of the operation Harry Mazibuko said there was no turning back.

"Whatever comes, let it come, we are on it as no one is saying anything regarding the retrieval of the bodies. We wrote to the relevant department but there's no involvement, no intervention."