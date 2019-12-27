Eskom: There's still a risk of load shedding

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer is at the Koeberg Nuclear Power plant for a general site visit on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom said South Africans could expect more blackouts as the risk of load shedding remained.

He said they made a commitment to the president and the public not to have load shedding between the middle of December and January.

“We remain committed to that. What one should realise is that the system remains very unpredictable and unreliable because we haven’t done maintenance or refurbished the plants. We haven’t done what we were supposed to do and because of that, a number of breakdowns that we didn’t predict happen.”

COST OF LOAD SHEDDING

Earlier this year, the metro municipalities of Cape Town and Tshwane said the recent load shedding has cost them hundreds of millions of rands.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and the acting mayors of the two metros were briefing the media about the economic impact of rolling blackouts on the local authorities and their economies.

From small cafés, coffee shops and bakeries, to tech start-ups, these are the types of businesses that have been hardest hit by load shedding.

But that’s not all, local municipal services have also taken a knock.

Cape Town acting mayor Ian Neilson said load shedding cost the city about R50 million per stage per day.

"If it's a level 4, that means it's R200 million per day, that's what it's costing us just in the city's services, we're not talking about the broader economy, so that gives you a snapshot of what we have to deal with."

Tshwane acting mayor Abel Tau said one of the city’s stations, which carries about 60% of the city’s capacity was damaged due to power surges as a result of load shedding, plunging the city into darkness.

"The cost of that damage was in the region of R200 million. That is the cost of what load shedding has done to us because this infrastructure was not built for the switching on and switching off that currently happens."

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.