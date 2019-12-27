CT Mayco member Booi to visit Masiphumelele fire victims
Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said that at least seven families had been left homeless.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will on Friday visit the families of those who died in the fires at Masiphumelele.
The blaze broke out on Christmas morning.
The city's fire and rescue service's Jermaine Carelse.
"The city's fire service responded to structures alight in Vilakazi Street in Masiphumelele. Several structures were destroyed. During mopping up operations, the body of a man and a second body burned beyond recognition were discovered."
"I'll be visiting the area to assist the families and also visiting the families who have lost some members due to that fire. The will be issued with a fire kit and deal with any other issue they need assistance with."
