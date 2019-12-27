Cele takes safer festive season inspections to Cape Town

Minister Bheki Cele will inspect police operations and multi-disciplinary roadblocks to assess safety plans.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele will on Friday visit parts of Cape Town as part of his safer festive season inspections.

This visit forms part of efforts by police to turn the tide against crime this festive season.

He's already been to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape over the past week.

Over the past few days, there have been several shootings across Cape Town.

On Saturday, five-year-old Valentino Grootetjie from Lavender Hill was shot and killed while playing in his backyard. The two suspects arrested are expected to appear in court on Friday.

On Christmas Day, two women were shot and killed in Ravensmead.

And in Mitchells Plain, an 18-year-old girl was shot and wounded also on Christmas Day.

Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “He is expected to visit malls, bus terminals, vehicle checkpoints, taxi ranks and these inspections are to ensure that the SAPS is keeping in line with its core to turn the tide against crime.”

He will be in Mitchells Plain, Nyanga and Camps Bay as well as other parts of the city.