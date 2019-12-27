Bail denied to 3 men implicated in Meghan Cremer's murder

The Athlone Magistrates Court found it would not be in the interest of justice to grant Meghan Cremer's alleged killers bail.

CAPE TOWN - Bail has been denied in the case against three men implicated in the murder of 30-year-old Meghan Cremer.

Shiraaz Jaftha, Jeremy Sias, and Charles Daniels appeared in the Athlone Magistrates Court earlier on Friday.

The three men were arrested shortly after the avid horse rider's body was found at a sand mine in Philippi in August.

The Athlone Magistrates Court found it would not be in the interest of justice to grant Meghan Cremer's alleged killers bail.

The matter has been postponed to late January.

Earlier this year, Shiraaz Jaftha, Jeremy Sias and Charles Daniels abandoned their bail bids in the Athlone Magistrates Court.

But the trio recently changed their minds and opted to apply to be released. They submitted affidavits to the court last week, hoping to prove there were exceptional circumstances to support their release on bail.

Sias claimed that after he was taken into custody he'd been beaten by police for days before he involuntarily provided them with a statement.

He faces charges of murder, armed robbery, defeating the ends of justice and theft of a motor vehicle.

Daniels and Jaftha face charges of vehicle theft and defeating the ends of justice.