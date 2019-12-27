View all in Latest
Alert issued as severe thunderstorms expected over parts of SA

Inclement weather is on the cards for Gauteng, the North West, the Free State and Northern Cape on Saturday while parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal can expect rainy weather conditions from Friday afternoon.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The weather service has issued several alerts for severe thunderstorms across the country.

Inclement weather is on the cards for Gauteng, the North West, the Free State and Northern Cape on Saturday while parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal can expect rainy weather conditions from Friday afternoon.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana has urged residents in KwaZulu-Natal to exercise extreme caution as the rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds and hail.

"We do also have another watch alert today for severe thunderstorms. We are currently monitoring that over the entire province of Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal. That development can start anytime from this afternoon. There is currently some development over Mpumalanga along the escarpment and moving towards KwaZulu-Natal."

