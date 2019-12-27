Alert issued as severe thunderstorms expected over parts of SA
Inclement weather is on the cards for Gauteng, the North West, the Free State and Northern Cape on Saturday while parts of Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal can expect rainy weather conditions from Friday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - The weather service has issued several alerts for severe thunderstorms across the country.
Forecaster Kumsa Masizana has urged residents in KwaZulu-Natal to exercise extreme caution as the rain is expected to be accompanied by strong winds and hail.
"We do also have another watch alert today for severe thunderstorms. We are currently monitoring that over the entire province of Mpumalanga and parts of KwaZulu-Natal. That development can start anytime from this afternoon. There is currently some development over Mpumalanga along the escarpment and moving towards KwaZulu-Natal."
Already severe warned storms over parts of Mpumalanga escarpment and Highveld (Belfast, Dullstroom, Amsterdam) and northern KZN (Newcastle, Utrecht areas). Track these storms on the weathersmart app available in playstore. pic.twitter.com/dJ1ZasY5Qe— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2019
Warning:27/12/2019 13h40 TO:27/12/2019 18h00 Severe Thunderstorms- with possible large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours are observed in the Emakhazeni LM of Mpumalanga.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2019
Warning:27/12/2019 13h15 TO:27/12/2019 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- observed over parts of Amajuba, Umzinyathi and Zululand (KZN), with large hail, heavy downpours and strong damaging winds, moving eastwards.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 27, 2019
