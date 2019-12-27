3 children drown in Pretoria dam

Rescue officials said that community members recoved the bodies of the three children, aged between six and ten.

JOHANNESBURG - Three children have drowned in a dam in Refentse in Pretoria.

Rescue officials said that community members recovered the bodies of the three children, aged between six and ten.

The Tshwane emergency services have warned parents to ensure that they know where their children are at all times.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso: "The temperatures are soaring and young children are taking advantage of areas like that and go unsupervised to go and splash in some water. We call on parents to be very vigilant."

A child also drowned at a holiday resort in eMalahleni this week.