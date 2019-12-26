Rush hour: At least 7 speedsters arrested near Beaufort West
A man spent part of his Christmas behind bars after officials caught him driving 170km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 near Touwsriver.
CAPE TOWN - Traffic authorities are clamping down on speedsters.
In less than a day, at least seven motorists have been arrested for speeding.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that most of the speedsters were arrested near Beaufort West.
"Yesterday afternoon we arrested three drivers, all three of them were doing 166km/h in Beaufort West. This morning, two motorists were arrested, also in Beaufort West, while another one was arrested between Beaufort West and Leeugamka for doing 165km/h."
